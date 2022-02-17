Ask 2: When are they getting rid of the cash-only booths on the toll?

Since the pandemic hit, the Harris County Toll Road Authority did away with the cash only option to pay for your ride on the Beltway, and today, those cash-only lanes remain closed.

HOUSTON – Question: When are they getting rid of the cash only booths on the toll?

Answer: Since the pandemic hit, the Harris County Toll Road Authority did away with the cash only option to pay for your ride on the Beltway, and today, those cash-only lanes remain closed.

Traffic is slow near the toll plazas and drivers are wondering what’s up with these toll booths.

According to HCTRA, they’re still a long way from opening up those lanes, but are taking strides towards an all-electronic system.

The plan is to eventually get rid of those cash-only toll booths, but that requires crews to rip out the wiring underneath the concrete, plus figuring out an appropriate lane configuration to prevent cars from flying through toll plazas at top speeds.

HCTRA is looking at several designs but hasn’t decided on one yet. They will kick this whole process off with removal of the cash-only signage, which is set to happen in about a couple of months.

This is will require closures, so make sure to keep an eye out for those developments.