Houston TranStar making Houston traffic lovable on Valentine’s Day

HOUSTON – Although traffic in Houston can be a bear at times, Houston TranStar is making it all lovable with a series of Valentine’s-themed posts.
It almost feels like love is in the air, or on the roadways, with these tweets from the last several days.
Tag your valentine. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yPgMQXjtHz— houstontranstar (@houstontranstar) February 12, 2022
We do LOVE the HOV lane. ❤️ #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/R9jYdgOAoG— houstontranstar (@houstontranstar) February 13, 2022
That's real love. ❤ #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/areLOjhNqS— houstontranstar (@houstontranstar) February 14, 2022
Forgot to pick up a Valentine's Day card? We got you. 😉 pic.twitter.com/huSTyv399U— houstontranstar (@houstontranstar) February 11, 2022
Here’s to feeling lovey-dovey, even in the face of Houston traffic - Happy Valentine’s Day, y’all!