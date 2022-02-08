Here is how you can extend the life of your car, save money

Drivers who try to stretch their tank of gas are putting themselves in a potentially dangerous and expensive situation. With most modern cars, the fuel pump is mounted inside the fuel tank. These pumps require a constant flow of fuel to lubricate and cool them while driving. Driving on E may allow air to be drawn into the pump, which can cause overheating, which could lead to replacing your pump. That can cost you at least $500 to fix, according to AAA Texas.