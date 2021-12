Aerial image of an 18-wheeler overturned at Highway 225.

An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking the exit ramp at Highway 225 at Railroad Street.

The truck also lost a load in the crash, leaving several big pieces of crushed concrete scattered on one feeder lane and the Railroad Street exit ramp.

A white pickup truck was also involved in the crash.

No injuries have been reported by authorities.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route or exit.

KPRC 2 will bring more updates as they become available.