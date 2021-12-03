1 dead in fiery 18-wheeler crash on Hardy Toll Road inbound at Aldine Bender, deputies say

A big-rig fire is causing traffic delays on Hardy Toll Road inbound at Aldine Bender, deputies said.

HOUSTON – A driver is dead after a fiery 18-wheeler crash on Hardy Toll Road inbound at Aldine Bender, deputies said.

Precinct 4 constable deputies said they were assisting Precinct 1 deputies with a big rig fire in the 14700 block of the Hardy Toll Road after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. about the crash.

Pct. 4 Chief Deputy Calvin Harvey said the driver of the 18-wheeler drifted off on the shoulder and struck a retaining wall. The big rig caught fire after the impact, Harvey said.

According to Harvey, officials are working to recover the driver’s remains. A medical examiner is expected to determine the cause of death.

Deputies said southbound lanes of the Hardy Toll Road are shut down by emergency crews as they work to put the blaze out.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as delays are expected in the area. Lanes aren’t expected to open back up for about another six hours, deputies said.