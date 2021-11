HOUSTON – Question: Why is Allen Parkway backed up all the time?

Answer: I did some digging and crews are putting in a new brick crosswalk at the intersection of Allen Parkway and Shepherd, which is why people who drive, bike or walk near Buffalo Bayou Park are noticing a bunch of construction and extensive delays. Crews are also installing new pedestrian signals at this intersection. Work is scheduled to finish by the end of this year!