Here is a construction update for the 610/288 connector ramps project

Anavid Reyes, Traffic Expert, KPRC

HOUSTON – Heading to the next year’s Houston Rodeo or catching a Houston Texans football game at NRG Park could soon be a lot easier.

Many people confuse this work with the work that happened on the SH-288 toll lanes, but this is a completely separate project. Here’s what’s being reconstructed:

8 new connector ramps

  • SH-288 Northbound to 610 S Westbound
  • SH-288 Southbound to 610 S Westbound
  • 610 S Westbound to SH-288 Northbound
  • 610 S Westbound to SH-288 Southbound
  • 610 S Eastbound to SH-288 Southbound
  • 610 S Eastbound to SH-288 Northbound
  • SH-288 Northbound to 610 S Eastbound
  • SH-288 Southbound to 610 Eastbound

Crews have already finished the work on the 610 S Westbound main lanes at SH-288 and the connector ramp from SH-288 northbound into the South Loop westbound lanes. This is a nearly $120 million interchange project that should wrap up sometime next year.

