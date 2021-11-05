Ask 2: Who is able to obtain a Houston toll tag?

HOUSTON – Question: Can a person who lives in another state and travels to Houston a lot get an easy tag?

Answer: Yes! If you are a visitor of Houston, then an EZ Tag or EZ Tag Express may be the best option while down here in H-Town.

There are a few things to consider if you plan on investing in an EZ Tag and you want to make sure you are choosing the best option.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority offers different variations of the EZ Tag plan: EZ Tag and EZ Tag Express.

The standard EZ Tag is best for frequent or occasional toll users who will pay the lowest toll rate and can use it throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

Multiple cars are able to be on the account and you can set your account to auto charge with your credit card or bank account.

This requires the purchase of an EZ Tag transponder, which gets placed on the windshield of your vehicle to ensure you avoid toll violations and get lowest possible rates.

The EZ Tag Express is best for visitors or anyone who does not plan to use tolls as their primary way of travel, and can be used throughout the entire state of Texas.

Only one active vehicle can be on the account at a time and your account can be auto charged with a credit card.

This does not require a tag/transponder purchase and you will be charged the cash/non-tag rates.

For more information, visit: The Harris County Toll Authority website.