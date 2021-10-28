Ask 2: What is happening on Elgin Street?

HOUSTON – Question: What is happening on Elgin Street?

Answer: All the work drivers are seeing out there on Elgin in Midtown, between Caroline Street and Austin Street, is part of the Caroline Street project.

Crews are working to improve water lines, sanitary sewers, and storm sewer utilities in the area.

Drivers should also expect a complete roadway reconstruction to Caroline Street: wider sidewalks, enhanced landscaping, and pedestrian lighting are among the changes.

Caroline Street in Midtown is a major thoroughfare that connects walkers, bikers and drivers traveling between the Central Business District and Houston Community College - Central Campus- and is one of the main arteries for folks headed towards 59.

Currently, traffic has been changed to one lane in each direction on the north side of the Caroline Street and Elgin Street intersection.

The Midtown Redevelopment Authority is expecting crews to be done with this work by the end of this year.