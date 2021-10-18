TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 southbound lanes on Gulf Freeway at Nasa Road shut down after 18-wheeler crash

HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler crash has shut down three lanes on the Gulf Freeway at Nasa Road.

The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. and involves an 18-wheeler, per Houston TranStar.

Drivers should expect delays.

Crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound just after Nasa Rd 1/ Nasa bypass has multiple southbound and northbound mainlanes blocked. Traffic extremely heavy in the area. pic.twitter.com/c9ZsRNejKP — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) October 18, 2021

