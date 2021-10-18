Clear icon
Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 southbound lanes on Gulf Freeway at Nasa Road shut down after 18-wheeler crash

Traffic alert generic graphic (TxDOT - HOU District/Twitter)

HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler crash has shut down three lanes on the Gulf Freeway at Nasa Road.

The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. and involves an 18-wheeler, per Houston TranStar.

Drivers should expect delays.

