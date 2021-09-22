Partly Cloudy icon
Person ejected and killed during crash in Waller area, sheriff says

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli

WALLER, Texas – One person is dead after a single-car crash in the Waller area.

According to a tweet by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash happened at 31200 Old Washington Road near Stokes Road and Highway 290.

Gonzalez said the vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected on impact. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

