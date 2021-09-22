Person ejected and killed during crash in Waller area, sheriff says

WALLER, Texas – One person is dead after a single-car crash in the Waller area.
According to a tweet by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash happened at 31200 Old Washington Road near Stokes Road and Highway 290.
Gonzalez said the vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected on impact. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
@HCSO_VCD investigating a fatal crash at 31200 Old Washington Rd, near Stokes and 290 (Waller area). The single vehicle overturned with the sole occupant ejected and confirmed deceased on-scene. #HouNews #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/gXzvuFEhkX— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 22, 2021