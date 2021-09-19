Deadly crash involving motorcycle shuts down Southwest Freeway northbound at Westpark, police say

HOUSTON – Police said they are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on the Southwest Freeway Sunday.

Major crash has all lanes of the Southwest Freeway (Inbound) at Westpark Tollway temporarily shutdown. Expect major delays. #houtraffic



Officers said the crash happened on IH-69 and Westpark Drive. All lanes are closed, according to Harris County Toll Road Authority.

Traffic is being diverted to the Frontage Road and eastbound on Westpark Tollway, HCTRA said.

HPD is Investigating at Fatality Crash on IH-69 @ Westpark Dr. All Lanes are Closed. Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road and eastbound on Westpark Tollway. Tolls are waived at the eastbound Post Oak and Westpark Dr. Exit Ramps. Take alternate route to avoid delay. — HCTRA (@HCTRA) September 19, 2021

Tolls are being waived at the eastbound Post Oak and Westpark Drive exit ramps.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.