Deadly crash involving motorcycle shuts down Southwest Freeway northbound at Westpark, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Police said they are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on the Southwest Freeway Sunday.

Officers said the crash happened on IH-69 and Westpark Drive. All lanes are closed, according to Harris County Toll Road Authority.

Traffic is being diverted to the Frontage Road and eastbound on Westpark Tollway, HCTRA said.

Tolls are being waived at the eastbound Post Oak and Westpark Drive exit ramps.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.

