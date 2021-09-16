Ask 2: What are the rules on parking commercial vehicles in neighborhoods?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Joel Bentancur wants to know if you can legally park a commercial vehicle on a residential street.

Answer: We found that commercial vehicles are allowed on residential streets, but no longer than 24 consecutive hours.

If you work for an air conditioning repair company, for example, and park your work truck in front of your home, that’s okay.

As long as you drive it out in the morning and it’s not sitting for 24 consecutive hours.

The ticket for failing to do so starts at $80.

Eighteen-wheelers or semi-trucks are completely illegal. You can’t park those anywhere in a residential neighborhood and are limited to two hours on a public street.

Ad