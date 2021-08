An 18-wheeler involved in an accident in Marvel on Highway 288 is blocking all main lanes on August 30, 2021.

MANVEL, Texas – An 18-wheeler involved in an accident in Manvel on Highway 288 is blocking all main lanes.

Total Traffic Houston said the accident happened on Highway 288 S. Freeway outbound between CR 101 and Bailey and Croix Road.

According to Total Traffic Houston, the accident has stopped traffic back to FM 518.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.