Houston METRO acquiring green buses to help improve the air we breathe

It is METRO’s expectation the newly manufactured buses will offer riders a state-of-the-art riding experience that meets our commitment to providing customers safe, clean, reliable, accessible, and friendly public transportation. Features such as accessibility, style, comfort, and capacity will all be considered when we are evaluating the vehicles during the bidding process. The environmental benefit is really the most exciting feature. In Houston, more than 1,000 transit buses drive tens of thousands of miles every year and are powered by diesel-- fossil fuel that is proven to increase greenhouse gas emissions and breathing issues for humans.

“Houston has some of the worst air in the country. So, that alone is a big enough reason to celebrate transitioning to zero-emissions vehicles,” Bay Scoogin, the Director of the Texas Public Interest Research Group, said.