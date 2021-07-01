Ask 2: When is the Elysian Viaduct Bridge reopening?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Viewers like Matthew Nguyen are wondering when is the Elysian Viaduct Bridge finally going to open?

Answer: If you travel just east of the University of Houston- Downtown campus, you’ll notice the big colorful bridge that’s been under construction for years... a good five years to be exact.

The Texas Department of Transportation said it should open at some point this month, which is exciting news for many. Right now, drivers will still see construction cones out there but they’re working to open it back up to traffic any time soon. They just have to run some studies first and make sure it’s safe for travelers because it underwent massive reconstruction upgrades.

Remember, this bridge was first it was set to open last summer, but because of construction delays, the date kept getting pushed back.