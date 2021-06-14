TRAFFIC ALERT: Drivers face delays on southbound lanes of I-45 North Freeway after crash and vehicle fire

HOUSTON – Drivers heading southbound on I-45 North Freeway are facing delays at Greens Road due to an accident and vehicle fire. All lanes were blocked, but Houston Transtar cameras show just before 2 p.m., some traffic was being allowed through. Left lanes of the highway remain blocked by emergency vehicles.

According to Houston Police, the accident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Monday. Three vehicles were reportedly involved including a sedan, an SUV, and a pick-up truck. A caller reported the SUV caught fire after the crash.

I-45 North Freeway southbound before Greens Rd all mainlanes blocked due to vehicle fire/ crash. Expect delays and seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/GI1TldpyUQ — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 14, 2021

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking drivers to seek alternate routes. The length of the lane closures is not currently known.

Police say the injuries in this accident are not life threatening.

