Texas A&M studying lack of big rig parking spots in Texas

HOUSTON – It’s a problem truckers face every day-- finding a parking spot. Here is what’s being done to fix the problem, and how to keep them off the side of the road.

Midnight to 5 a.m. is the worst time for parking at rest stops, the hours when your body should naturally rest. A concern for the nation’s hundreds of thousands of truck drivers.

Finding a safe parking spot is a constant issue for truck drivers all throughout the country, and especially in Texas.

“Texas, always tight, always tight, if you don’t have a place to park by 2 in the afternoon, good luck,” said John Barringar.

John Barringar is an experienced truck driver behind the wheel from coast to coast for more than 20 years. He tells KPRC 2 there are not enough parking spaces along their routes and there is no real way for truckers to know in advance about parking availability at truck stops.

“They have free areas, but they also have spots that are marked reserved and those can cost anywhere from $15-25,” Barringar said.

Truckers have to pay that cost out of pocket if the free rest spots are taken up-- which usually comes out of their own pocket, with no reimbursement.

“The electronic logbook says you need to rest half an hour if you drive anywhere between four hours and eight hours. Last night, I don’t find no place to park,” Lionell Castillo, a truck driver, said.