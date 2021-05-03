Flooding leads to road closures near FM 1485 at San Jacinto River East Fork

Two roads along the East Fork of the San Jacinto River are impacted Monday morning.

TxDOT closed FM 1485 at the San Jacinto Sunday night due to water over the bridge at the Montgomery County - Harris County line.

The river has been steadily increasing due to heavy rain in Montgomery and Liberty counties. It was at 65.42 feet and the flood stage is 58 feet.

Officials said FM 1485 at San Jacinto River East Fork is closed. It’s the main artery many workers traveling from the New Caney area to Huffman and Baytown. FM 2090 at East Fork remains open.

The water is expected drop to minor flood stage by Wednesday night and out of the flood stage by Friday.