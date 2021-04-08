Ask 2 Traffic: Can you tell us when construction on Eastex and Northpark will be completed?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: “Can you tell us when construction on Eastex and Northpark will be completed?”

Answer: The Texas Department of Transportation is in charge of this project and according to the agency, they’re fixing damage to a culvert. This structure typically 20 feet wide designed to help move water from one side to another underneath a roadway. Most people who would see this structure would most likely call it a small bridge. This is happening at two points under the Eastex Freeway, first at FM-1314 near Porter and north of Northpark near Kingwood.

To repair the damage, TXDOT has the Eastex Freeway down to two northbound lanes and closed the northbound entrance ramp north of NorthPark. So, right now, feeder traffic must go through the FM-1314 light and enter the freeway 3.5 miles north of the closed ramp. TXDOT plans to be done in June.

