New roadway expansion underway in Brazoria County as area continues to grow

HOUSTON – One master-planned community after another, it’s what you’ll see when you head south from Pearland into Iowa Colony in Brazoria County.

All of that new-built construction means more roads are needed to move folks around the area, which is booming right now.

The latest roadway expansion: Meridiana Parkway, located just minutes south of Highway 6, in the new Meridiana master-planned community which opened in 2015. This road is now a big player in connecting traffic from SH-288 all the way to Highway 6.

The first section of this new east-west thoroughfare was the Meridiana Parkway/SH-288 interchange.

Today, Meridiana Parkway is now a four-lane boulevard stretching from SH-288 through the 2,700-acre master-planned community, all the way to Highway 6, creating a second direct access point to the fast-growing community of new homes south of Pearland. In addition, this new 5-mile road expansion isn’t just benefiting the residents of Meridiana, it’s offering folks who live in Manvel, Iowa Colony, and even Alvin--- a new way to connect to two main arteries that can take you into the City of Houston.

It’s also worth noting, this new expansion is a game-changer for Brazoria County traffic, imagine a serious incident happening on either SH-288 or Highway 6, Meridiana Parkway will now also serve as an alternate route for folks stuck in a serious backup.