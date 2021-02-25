Ask 2: Is it illegal to block sidewalks while parked in your driveway?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is it illegal to block sidewalks while parked in your driveway?

Answer: This is a great question submitted by Dwight Johnson. In fact, Johnson tells us this is a major concern for him because he uses a wheelchair to get around, and sometimes he decides to stay home instead of enjoying the outdoors because having to dodge cars blocking the sidewalk just isn’t safe for him to do. We checked with the Texas Transportation Code and it says it is illegal to park over a sidewalk. Yes, you can get tickets. These reports are usually complaint-driven. Officials will cite warnings for first-time offenses, but as a friendly reminder, we just ask that everybody be good neighbors and follow the law.

If your car is parked in a City of Houston neighborhood driveway, and you’re blocking the sidewalk, according to ParkHouston, fines start at $40.

