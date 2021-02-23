Step-by-step on what to do after a crash

HOUSTON – It can happen at any time, anywhere.

Would you know what to do if you were involved in a car crash?

KPRC 2′s Anavid Reyes spoke with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to give you a step-by-step look at what you should do if you are involved in a crash.

In an accident on the highway?

If your vehicle is still driveable -- move as far to the right and away from traffic. It’s even better if you can get off of the highway and drive into a parking lot.

If you can’t move the car, Tow-and-go can give you a free ride to the nearest exit and into a parking lot. More info here

Call 911 while inside your car and wait for the officer to arrive. Don’t try to exchange information on the side of the highway.

An officer will give you a case number and, when it’s safe, take your own pictures and video to assess the damage.

If you’re driving in the pre-dawn hours:

The same rules apply, but lighting is key. Have your emergency lights on as you wait inside your vehicle for an officer to get to you.

Let’s say—you’re off the highway, in a parking lot. And you’ve collided with a parked car.

You have a duty by law, if the vehicle is unattended, to give that person your information. Leave a note so the other driver can contact you. The last thing you want to do is pretend like it didn’t happen--because someone probably witnessed it.

Something worth noting, cameras can be your best friend in an accident. Dash cams are like gold –giving you clear video proof of who’s at fault – and ways to track them down. HTX Dash Cams carries some of the latest and greatest in terms of dashcam technology. Danny, owner and operator of HTX Dash Cams, tells me “These cameras can get a good image of a license plate with 4K technology, even at great distances.”

Drivers should also consider the following, avoid making side deals with the other driver to accept or pay cash for the accident instead of filing an insurance claim-- even if the driver claims to not have insurance. This could cost you a lot more in long-term expenses.