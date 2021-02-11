Ask 2: Can you get highway video for insurance purposes?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Cypress viewer Amy Bailey asks: Can you get highway video for insurance purposes?

Answer: For this answer, we contacted Joshua Shideler PIO, Senior Staff Analyst for Houston TranStar who said, “Houston TranStar has a system of approximately 1,000 closed-circuit television cameras within its freeway system. These cameras are used for monitoring freeway incidents and real-time traffic conditions. We don’t record video, but we do keep an eye on all of our cameras every single day. When we see incidents or crashes, we dispatch tow operators, law enforcement personnel, and other emergency vehicles to clear the incidents and get traffic moving on.”