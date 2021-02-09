Freeway shut down when 18-wheeler rolls over on North Freeway at Cavalcade, HPD says

HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler has rolled over on the North Freeway and the crash scene is now blocking all lanes at Cavalcade, Houston police said Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers are urged to avoid the heavy traffic in the area as HAZMAT crews clean up debris and diesel fuel.

Police said both drivers were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries. Police said the driver of the commercial truck showed signs of intoxication and a DWI investigation is underway.