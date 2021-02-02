Ask 2: When is the road going to be reopened on Loop 494 north of FM 1485?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When is the road going to be reopened on Loop 494 north of FM 1485? It’s been closed for months now.

Answer: According to the Texas Department of Transportation, this project should be active into the third quarter of 2021. It is taking a little longer than expected due to utility work that needed to be completed in the area.

Loop 494 will be expanded from two lanes to four lanes between Sorters McClellan Road and Northpark Plaza.