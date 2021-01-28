Ask 2: Is there a violation for putting on makeup (or other distractions) while driving?

HOUSTON – Question: Is there a violation for putting on makeup in traffic?

Answer: According to Sgt. Woodard with the Texas Department of Public Safety, there are no specific traffic laws in Texas regarding applying cosmetic products while driving, but any kind of distracted driving, is highly discouraged.

Applying make-up while driving is considered a manual and visual distraction. If you cause a crash because you were putting on makeup, Woodard says you can get a ticket.

This is why: The driver failed to control their speed. Texas State Law in the Transportation Code 545.351, tells us that a driver shall control the speed of their vehicle as necessary to avoid colliding with a person or vehicle.