Ask 2: Can you still use your arm to make a turn?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston

Question: Can you still use your arm to you’re making a turn?

Answer: According to Sec. 545.106 of the Texas Transportation Code that talks about signaling, “Except as provided by Subsection (b), an operator required to give a stop or turn signal shall do so by:

using the hand and arm; or

lighting signal lamps approved by the department.”

So yes, it is legal to signal with your arm to indicate that you are turning.