Ask 2: Why is the bridge is still closed on Lawndale near Brays Bayou?

HOUSTON – Question: “Hey Anavid, it’s Rick from Cypress. (I) wanna know how come the bridge is still out on Lawndale between Wayside and 75th Street?”

Answer: This project is actually taking care of two bridges in the area: the Lawndale Bridge and the Telephone Road Bridge over Brays Bayou.

The Harris County Flood Control District kicked off their construction back in April 2020. Both bridges will be replaced with a new

bridge that will have four 11-foot wide lanes and 10-foot sidewalks on both sides of the bridge. The Lawndale bridge will have two 6-feet bike lanes. Construction is expected to wrap up this Spring.