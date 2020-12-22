Going somewhere for the holidays? Here is your flight travel guide

HOUSTON – According to TSA, there was an uptick in pleasure travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday and they expect the same for Christmas. If you’re not a frequent flyer, don’t let construction or wrong items in your carry-on slow you down at the airport this holiday season!

You know the big reason this information is important is because if you think about it, business travelers are very familiar with TSA security checkpoints, they know the drill. Pleasure travelers may not be as familiar with TSA checkpoints, therefore may bring items that could hold things up. For example, something as simple as a water bottle or soda can, shampoo and hair product in quantities larger than 3.4 oz. may cause delays.

What to expect

You must be wearing the proper PPE equipment when entering the airport-- this includes face masks.

Arrive early: Because of the added PPE protocol, a few minutes of cushion time will go a long way.

Don’t be alarmed when a TSA officer asks you to lower your face masks. Travelers will be asked to do this to establish identification.

Remember to stand six feet apart, especially when waiting in lines.

What to bring

The 3.4 oz. liquids requirement still applies for carry-ons except, however, travelers are now allowed to bring up to 12 oz. of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Government-issued photo ID

Empty water bottles are allowed. You can fill it up after getting through the security checkpoint.

Food: If you can spill it, spread it, or drink it - it is likely limited to 3.4 oz.

Let’s talk about gifts: Remember, if you choose to travel with gifts, they should be unwrapped or in gift bags.

If there is any need for secondary inspection, gifts will be unwrapped.

Airport construction

Officials at Bush Airport are asking you guys to please build-in an extra hour to your arrival time. Roadway construction on North Terminal Road will reduce the number of lanes leading to Terminal C arrivals. This may not only cause traffic congestion for Terminal C arrivals, but may also cause traffic congestion for passengers departing from Terminals C, D and E. All of this construction should be done by next year. To avoid curbside pickups, family members or friends can park for free at the Terminal C Garage for the first hour.