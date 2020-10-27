Update on Highway 6 construction project: Bridge near Cy-Fair over Northwest Freeway

HOUSTON – The US 290 Corridor has experienced considerable growth. With the corridor projected population of 1.1 million by 2040, this corridor is facing serious transportation issues, which is why much work has taken place over the past few years. One of those biggest projects is the SH-6/FM-1960 bridge over U.S. 290.

The Texas Department of Transportation says their latest estimate puts the completion of the bridge and open to traffic at the end of this year, December 2020. There are still several steps left and some of the main ones include:

Paving approaches on both ends of the bridge

Signage and Striping

Concrete Raised Center Median along the length of the bridge

Storm sewer installation

Mechanical Grooving on the bridge.

Drivers will still have to experience daily and nightly closures up until the completion of the bridge but will have minimal total closures.

But once it’s all said and done, the bridge will alleviate heavy congestion in the area.

The new bridge will allow traffic to travel over Jackrabbit Road, the Union Pacific railroad tracks and of course U.S. 290 and ride straight into FM-1960.

Another reason why drivers should be excited is, this bridge will have the ability to connect drivers on the new ramp that takes traffic directly from SH-6 into the U.S. 290 mainlanes.