Did you know October is Distracted Driving Awareness Month?

HOUSTON – October 1 marked the first day of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, serving as a reminder to drivers everywhere to put the phone down and just drive.

To help with this, AAA suggests setting your phone on “do not disturb” while driving to avoid the temptation of looking at your notifications on the road.

In Texas, 378 people died in more than 97,000 distracted driving crashes last year, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Josh Zuber with AAA says nearly eight people die and nearly 1,000 individuals are hurt every day in the U.S. due to distracted driving.

In 2019, 22 people lost their lives in Harris County.