Portion of Beltway to be renamed in honor of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

HOUSTON – The Harris County Toll Road Authority has agreed to rename a portion of Beltway 8 after Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who died in the line of duty on Sept. 27, 2019.

According to a news release from the Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Beltway 8 in northwest Harris County near Highway 249 will be named after the deputy who was killed in the line of duty last year.

The official renaming, dedication and sign unveiling will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Gurdwara Sikh National Center on the intersection of Beltway 8 and Fairbanks North Houston Road.

County and federal officials, including Garica and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales, will be joined by Deputy Dhaliwal’s family and members of the Sikh community for the ceremony.

Dhaliwal was a beloved deputy and member of the community. He was also the first Sikh to be allowed to wear traditional attire while in uniform as a sheriff’s deputy.