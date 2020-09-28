Ask 2: How can I get a handicap parking sticker for my car?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How can I get a handicap parking sticker for my car?

Answer: According to the City of Houston, these stickers are administered by the State of Texas. You can get more information from the Mayor’s Office for People With Disabilities, and the City of Houston Parking Management Division.

There are consequences if you are illegally parked in an Accessible Parking Space. The City of Houston’s website says:

A vehicle parked in an accessible parking space without a valid placard or plate is subject to a $500 fine. After 30 days, if the fine is not paid, the citation becomes delinquent and the fine amount increases to $600. The vehicle is also added to the boot list and an additional fee will be accessed for removal of the boot or towing and storage fees could apply.