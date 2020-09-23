Ask 2: What do I do if I have a water main break?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What do I do if I have a water main break?

Answer: Residents are asked to call the 3-1-1 service request line or fill out the online form available at Houston 3-1-1 Service Request Index to report a minor water main break. To follow up on the request, residents are asked to call 832-393-3004 or e-mail the office at districtc@houstontx.gov with your 3-1-1 service number.

