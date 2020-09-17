Ask 2: I parked my vehicle in a non-city owned parking lot and it’s been booted? What do I do?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: I parked my vehicle in a non-city owned parking lot and it’s been booted? What do I do?

Answer: If you paid to park in the lot and can provide a copy of your receipt, the lot owner must release your vehicle, but an administrative fee may be charged. If you cannot provide proof of payment for the parking, you may be charged up to $100 plus the parking fees to remove the boot. If you feel you were unfairly booted, you may request a boot hearing in the Harris County Justice of the Peace Court. That information can be found here.

The city code for booting can be found here.