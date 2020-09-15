SH-249 Expansion: A faster route to get to Aggieland is on the way

HOUSTON – A new section of the SH-249 project opened in early August in one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation.

This new stretch of concrete is a very important piece of the SH-249 expansion project as it helps lead construction into the Todd Mission area, just west of Magnolia. This is exciting because, listen up Aggies, as this project begins to build out and reach completion, it could eventually be a faster way to get to College Station.

Section 1a of the SH-249 project is 6.4 miles long, with two lanes traveling in each direction. It stretches from FM-1774 in Pinehurst to FM-1488 in Magnolia, a region experiencing significant growth.

In fact, according to The Texas Department of Transportation, Montgomery County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation.

“The State Highway 249 expansion will be a great future new highway alternative route for Aggies traveling to and from Houston. It’s gonna be great for local and regional connectivity throughout the area and could provide a good alternate route for hurricane evacuations,” according to Emily Black from TXDOT.

TXDOT invested just shy of $800 million on the SH-249 expansion project.

Tolls will not be collected on Section 1A until October or November of 2020.