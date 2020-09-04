DPS to increase law enforcement during Labor Day weekend

AUSTIN, Texas – Whether you’re just driving around town or traveling this Labor Day, the Texas Department of Public Safety encourages all drivers to practice safe driving habits and exercise caution throughout the holiday weekend.

Beginning Friday through Monday, the Texas Highway Patrol will increase its enforcement on Texas roads. Troopers will be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those speeding, driving while intoxicated, failing to comply with the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law or not wearing their seat belts.

“DPS reminds all travelers to be responsible and practice safe driving habits this Labor Day,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “It’s imperative for everyone to do their part to keep our roadways safe, and DPS will also do our part by increasing patrols and enforcing traffic laws this holiday weekend.”

During the 2019 Labor Day holiday, DPS Troopers issued 102,274 citations and warnings, including 10,506 citations for speeding; 1,461 seat belt and child safety restraint citations; and 938 warnings and citations for Move Over, Slow Down violations. DPS enforcement efforts also resulted in 489 DWI arrests, 358 fugitive arrests and 354 felony arrests.

Drivers are encouraged to follow these safety tips during the Labor Day weekend: