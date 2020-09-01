‘Tow and Go’ expansion covering more concrete

HOUSTON – The Gulf Coast Regional Tow and Go Program provides stranded motorists on camera-monitored freeways in the Greater Houston area a tow to a safe area one mile from the nearest exit at no cost. In August, the program expanded their service area to cover all camera-monitored freeways in Harris County, Bellaire, Jersey Village, La Porte, and Humble.

The driving factor behind this expansion and keeping their services free is safety.

“If somebody is on the road, every minute you’re out there, the chance of you getting struck goes up 3%, so that is the importance of getting you off the freeway, to a safer location, to service your vehicle,” said David Fink of Tow and Go Program lead, Houston-Galveston Area Council.

Did you know by calling Tow and Go, you minimize your chances of falling victim to “flipping?”

“If you’re on the scene, and your car is being towed, from Tow and Go, you should not be signing anything other than a citation. Otherwise, that signature may authorize a tow company or body shop to start work on your vehicle, unbeknownst to you and your insurance company which can cost you lots of money in the end,” according to Lieutenant Cedric Collier with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Everything from Tow and Go is computer-generated and doesn’t need an authorization signature.

Drivers remember: Tow and Go is not free in crash situations, but if you have a stall, flat tire, car fire, that towing service is free for one mile.

You can find more information on towandgo.com.