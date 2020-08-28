ASK 2: What is highway hypnosis?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What is highway hypnosis?

Answer: Highway hypnosis occurs when driving on a highway for an extended period of time. When this happens, the driver operates the vehicle in a dulled, drowsy, trance-like state. Always be aware of your surroundings and take frequent breaks as needed to avoid falling asleep behind the wheel.

According to driversed.com, people can avoid the phenomenon by driving during their normal waking hours, keeping their eyes moving by checking their mirrors often, talking to their passengers if they have some, stopping every two hours to stretch their legs and by circulating fresh air in the car.