WDH: Safer streets for people who walk or bike in the Heights

HOUSTON – Walking and biking in the Heights will soon feel a lot safer when traveling on North Shepherd and Durham drives. In July, the Shepherd-Durham Major Investment project, which stretches from 610 to Interstate 10, was awarded $40 million dollars to continue building out Phase 2 of the project.

Updating and improving two parallel thoroughfares that run through the Heights is a huge step in the right direction to make the area safe for walkers and bikers.

The Greater Heights belongs to District C, represented by Council Member Abbie Kamin. Getting a significant amount of money secured has been to bring big changes to Shepherd and Durham has been Kamin’s focus since elected into office.

“In late June, on my birthday actually, it was the best birthday gift I could’ve asked for, we were able to secure $40 million dollars, in Houston Galveston-area council federal funding, which was the last missing link in this major reconstruction,” said Kamin.

Residents in the area can expect wider sidewalks and the addition of bike lanes on these main thoroughfares. Engineers will also reduce Shepherd and Durham from four to three lanes for easier crossing.

The first phase spans from the North Loop to 15th Street on Shepherd and Durham. The second extends from 15th Street to I-10, the newly awarded $40 million dollars will help fix this stretch.

Right now, the plan is to start Phase 1 construction early 2022 and have that part completed within three years.