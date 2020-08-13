METRO prepares to launch new Silver Line in Uptown

HOUSTON – Houston METRO announced their new Silver Line go-date is Sunday, Aug. 23.

The line runs from the Northwest Transit Center, traveling on a bus-only flyover bridge that goes over 610 into Post Oak Boulevard. The route continues to the Westpark Lower-Uptown Park Transit Center totaling 5 miles long, with 10 stops along the way, which include eight platforms along Post Oak and then the two transit centers.

Riders will pay before getting on the platform and entering the bus. METRO encourages riders to download their app to pay.

To use the Silver Line, it’ll cost you $1.25, the same as any other service.