Ask 2: What happens when 2 cars come to a four-way stop at the same time?

HOUSTON – Question: What happens when two cars come to a four-way stop at the same time? Who goes first?

Answer: If two vehicles come to a stop at a four-way stop, at the same time and are side-by-side, the right-of-way goes to the person who is on the right. If you are on the left, yield to the other driver and then proceed through the intersection before anyone else who has arrived at the intersection.

This is not an optional yield sign. The law states "the operator of a vehicle approaching an intersection with a stop sign shall stop." This means coming to a complete stop before proceeding. Do your part to help save lives and obey traffic signage. #BeSafe #DriveSmart pic.twitter.com/gQHKYCRc4N — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 3, 2020