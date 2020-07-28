How to keep your car in tip-top shape even while sitting still

HOUSTON – Are you about to go on a long vacation? Or maybe your car hasn’t moved as much, because you’ve been working from home?

Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes spoke with AAA to get some tips to keep your car in tip-top shape even while sitting idle.

In general, if your car hasn’t moved for quite some time, it is best to make sure you pop open that hood before you hit the road again.

According to experts at AAA, here is what you need to keep in mind: