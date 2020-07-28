How to keep your car in tip-top shape even while sitting still

HOUSTON – Are you about to go on a long vacation? Or maybe your car hasn’t moved as much, because you’ve been working from home?
Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes spoke with AAA to get some tips to keep your car in tip-top shape even while sitting idle.
In general, if your car hasn’t moved for quite some time, it is best to make sure you pop open that hood before you hit the road again.
According to experts at AAA, here is what you need to keep in mind:
- Move it every now and again:
- Many are working from home and not driving as much, so go ahead, no judgment for skipping the walk with your fur-baby! Start your engine and take them on a joy ride.
- Check your battery:
- Heat and vibration are a battery’s worst enemies, leading to an internal breakdown. Since we’re in the thick of summer, it’s a good idea to check it out. AAA says, if your battery is older than three years, it’s best to take it to an expert.
- Keep your gas tank full to avoid condensation
- Check your fluids:
- Lastly, let’s say you don’t expect to move your car for a month. If the car is due for brake fluid or coolant change, have the work done before placing the vehicle in the garage. Deteriorated fluids can lead to rust and corrosion.
- Remember tire safety:
- We’ve talked about tire safety during extreme heat temperatures, but it’s also a good idea to check your tire pressure even when you haven’t driven for a while. AAA recommends to add an additional 10 PSI (pounds per square inch) of air to each tire to help prevent flat spots that can form on the bottoms of the tires from sitting in one position.