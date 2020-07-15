ASK 2: Have we seen more auto-pedestrian crashes recently?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Have we seen more auto-pedestrian crashes recently?

Answer: The question comes as we are noticing more and more residents choose cycling or walking as their preferred mode of transportation during the pandemic. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, during the months of March, April, May and June in 2019, there were more crashes involving automobiles and pedestrians reported compared to the same time this year.

Here are the numbers as of July 1, 2020: