What are the craziest things Houston drivers do behind the wheel? Here are the top 5.

HOUSTON – Summer is here guys and many of you might be venturing out on your next road trip.

It’s important to stay safe on these long rides, but for some drivers, safety is merely a suggestion.

Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes breaks down just how distracted Houston drivers can be.

Zebra.com is basically the Kayak company of car insurance and they conducted their own survey, reaching out to thousands of drivers across the United States. You’d be surprised at all the different activities they found drivers can accomplish behind the wheel, including putting on or taking off their clothes all while driving at highway speeds.

Houston’s top 5 distractions:

At the top of the list: reading. Houston ranks number one for most likely to read a book or newspaper while driving.

Texting and driving

Houston ranks number three for most likely to kiss and drive in the U.S.

Eating and driving

Putting on, taking off clothing

It’s rare, but some 3.5 % of drivers in the U.S. have tweezed their eyebrows and almost 2 % have shaved their legs or even changed their baby’s diapers, all while driving.

According to Zebra.com, if you get a ticket for texting and driving your insurance could potentially go up about $806 on top of what you are already paying.