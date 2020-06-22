73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Traffic

New road extension in the Five Corners District

Anavid Reyes, Traffic Expert, KPRC

Tags: traffic, houston, whatsdrivinghouston
The Texas Department of Transportation, along with the City of Houston, has extended West Airport from Hiram Clarke Road to FM 521.
The Texas Department of Transportation, along with the City of Houston, has extended West Airport from Hiram Clarke Road to FM 521. (TxDOT Houston)

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Transportation, along with the City of Houston, has extended West Airport from Hiram Clarke Road to FM 521.

This new roadway improves mobility in the Five Corners District, north of the South Beltway and west of SH-288.

Drivers will now be able to travel east to west South of the Wildcat Golf Club.

new extension of West Airport
new extension of West Airport

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.