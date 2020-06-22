New road extension in the Five Corners District

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Transportation, along with the City of Houston, has extended West Airport from Hiram Clarke Road to FM 521.

This new roadway improves mobility in the Five Corners District, north of the South Beltway and west of SH-288.

Drivers will now be able to travel east to west South of the Wildcat Golf Club.

Today TxDOT joined Houston Vice Mayor Pro-Tem @MarthacastexT in officially opening the new West Airport extension from Hiram Clarke Rd to FM 521. This new roadway is a great example of how transportation partners work together to improve mobility. pic.twitter.com/x0nNSpzNKg — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 19, 2020