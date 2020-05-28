84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Traffic

ASK 2: How often should I check my airbags?

Anavid Reyes, KPRC

Tags: ask2, Traffic, houston traffic
photo

HOUSTONHOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How often should I check my airbags?

Answer: The airbag system should be checked 10 years from the manufacture date on the certification label, and every two years thereafter. It’s a good idea to check your specific recommendation for a given year and model may be found in the appropriate repair manual.

_

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.