Two killed after vehicle flies off freeway, crashes into hotel

HOUSTON – Two people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a hotel in north Harris County.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday on the North Freeway near the Super 8 Hotel close to North Vista Drive, authorities said.

A witness told KPRC 2 the vehicle flew off the freeway before slamming sideways into the hotel. The vehicle caught fire following the impact, and the hotel had to be evacuated, authorities said.

When firefighters arrived, they immediately called for backup since the flaming vehicle ended up almost completely inside the hotel, authorities said. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze.

Two people were declared dead at the scene. It is unclear if they were inside the vehicle or the hotel, authorities said.