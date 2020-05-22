Cement truck rollover blocks lanes on I-610 South Loop at Fannin

HOUSTON – A cement truck rollover on Interstate 610 South Loop at Fannin has part of the freeway blocked.

Police said the accident occurred in the westbound lanes of 610 South Loop. Cement and a small oil spill are covering the westbound lanes and they will remain closed for some time.

Cleanup crews are on the way. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

You can check real-time traffic conditions at Click2Houston.com/traffic.